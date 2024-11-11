Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit declines 69.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.19% to Rs 15.47 crore

Net profit of Greencrest Financial Services declined 69.02% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 15.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.15.4713.4320.4347.952.386.032.386.031.715.52

