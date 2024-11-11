Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit declines 69.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
Sales rise 15.19% to Rs 15.47 crore

Net profit of Greencrest Financial Services declined 69.02% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 15.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.4713.43 15 OPM %20.4347.95 -PBDT2.386.03 -61 PBT2.386.03 -61 NP1.715.52 -69

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

