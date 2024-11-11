Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit rises 258.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 3:54 PM IST
Sales rise 283.79% to Rs 37.65 crore

Net profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance rose 258.40% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 283.79% to Rs 37.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales37.659.81 284 OPM %31.5532.72 -PBDT11.813.18 271 PBT11.813.17 273 NP9.392.62 258

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

