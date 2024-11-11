Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit rises 258.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 283.79% to Rs 37.65 crore

Net profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance rose 258.40% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 283.79% to Rs 37.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.37.659.8131.5532.7211.813.1811.813.179.392.62

