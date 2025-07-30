Greenpanel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.62 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.07% to Rs 328.19 crore

Net loss of Greenpanel Industries reported to Rs 34.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 15.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.07% to Rs 328.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 364.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.328.19364.95-4.829.87-21.9240.31-47.3921.37-34.6215.71

