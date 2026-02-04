Greenply Industries board approves further investment of Rs 125 cr in Greenply Speciality Panels

At meeting held on 04 February 2026

The board of Greenply Industries at its meeting held on 04 February 2026 has approved further investment upto Rs 125 crore in one or more tranches in equity shares of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Greenply Speciality Panels (GSPPL) for proposed expansion of manufacturing capacity of MDF plant of GSPPL situated at Village: Sherpura, Dist.: Vadodara, Gujarat.

