Wonder Electricals announces strategic expansion

Forays into electric heater and ventilative fan market and other allied products

Wonder Electricals has officially announced a major strategic expansion, evolving from a specialized fan manufacturer into a diversified appliance and industrial powerhouse. Building on its legacy as a premier OEM/ODM partner for the nation's top consumer brands, the company is leveraging its three high-capacity manufacturing hubs in Roorkee, Haridwar, and Hyderabad to scale beyond its core cooling business. This evolution includes a significant move into the Electric Heater and Ventilating Fan markets and other allied Products.

This strategic pivot is fueled by a period of unprecedented financial growth, which the company has characterized as a "landmark breakthrough." Over the last four years, Wonder Electricals has scaled its operational revenue from Rs 306 crore in FY21 to an impressive Rs 894.5 crore in FY25, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.8%. This expansion has been matched by a surge in profitability, with Net Profit (PAT) growing at a 39.6% CAGR during the same period to reach Rs 19.0 crore. The company's ability to fund this expansion while maintaining a strong ROE of 18.43% underscores its operational efficiency and market dominance.

Central to this new chapter is the company's leadership in the energy-efficiency transition. As new BEE regulations make energy ratings mandatory, Wonder Electricals has seen a massive 275% growth in BLDC (Brushless DC) unit sales, we have sold total of 86 Lakh fans in the 2024-2025 financial year alone. By drastically reducing inventory days from 40 to 25, the company has optimized its supply chain to support a high-volume output of 40,000 fans per day. With its expanded product portfolio and increased industrial capabilities, Wonder Electricals is positioned to redefine its role as the primary "silent engine" driving India's next generation of electrical solutions.