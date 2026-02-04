Associate Sponsors

Greenply Industries board approve capacity expansion of subsidiary

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 04 February 2026

The board of Greenply Industries at its meeting held on 04 February 2026 has approved the proposed expansion of manufacturing capacity of MDF plant of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Greenply Speciality Panels, situated at Village: Sherpura, Dist.: Vadodara, Gujarat.

Capacity additional details:
Existing capacity - 1000 CBM per day
Existing capacity utilization - 71% till Q3 FY26
Proposed capacity addition - 600-700 CBM per day
Investment required - Rs 425 crore

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

