Greenply Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Greenply Industries declined 25.44% to Rs 26.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 36.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 44.99% to Rs 620.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 428.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.620.83428.199.127.0944.8527.2327.6417.5926.8736.04

