Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Greenply Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Greenply Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales rise 44.99% to Rs 620.83 crore

Net profit of Greenply Industries declined 25.44% to Rs 26.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 36.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 44.99% to Rs 620.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 428.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales620.83428.19 45 OPM %9.127.09 -PBDT44.8527.23 65 PBT27.6417.59 57 NP26.8736.04 -25

