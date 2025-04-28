Greenply Industries standalone net profit rises 0.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.66% to Rs 497.95 crore

Net profit of Greenply Industries rose 0.65% to Rs 24.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.66% to Rs 497.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 454.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.43% to Rs 105.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 1901.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1767.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

497.95454.091901.131767.036.146.435.646.3643.4734.42156.45134.1137.8828.87133.98112.1124.9524.79105.0793.45

