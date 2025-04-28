Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 9.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC consolidated net profit rises 9.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:50 PM IST
Sales rise 17.31% to Rs 428.84 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC rose 9.45% to Rs 228.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 208.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 428.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 365.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.25% to Rs 930.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 780.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.50% to Rs 1684.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1353.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales428.84365.57 17 1684.781353.19 25 OPM %56.8856.04 -58.7056.24 - PBDT314.79277.62 13 1284.351042.75 23 PBT305.04267.57 14 1244.541008.15 23 NP228.08208.38 9 930.60780.36 19

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

