Castrol India standalone net profit rises 7.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.30% to Rs 1422.00 crore

Net profit of Castrol India rose 7.96% to Rs 233.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 216.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 1422.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1325.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.1422.001325.2421.6122.17337.27315.76312.72292.05233.46216.24

