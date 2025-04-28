Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 42.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 42.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:50 PM IST
Sales decline 3.54% to Rs 216.42 crore

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. declined 42.14% to Rs 18.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 216.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 224.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.30% to Rs 25.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 725.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 792.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales216.42224.36 -4 725.19792.11 -8 OPM %12.7921.39 -7.8918.39 - PBDT32.4251.19 -37 64.29152.86 -58 PBT25.2442.96 -41 34.53118.24 -71 NP18.3631.73 -42 25.1987.78 -71

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

