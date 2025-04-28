Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 42.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.54% to Rs 216.42 croreNet profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. declined 42.14% to Rs 18.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 216.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 224.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 71.30% to Rs 25.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 725.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 792.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
