IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 25.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 0.17% to Rs 6982.97 crore

Net profit of IDBI Bank rose 25.38% to Rs 2087.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1664.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income declined 0.17% to Rs 6982.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6994.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.83% to Rs 7630.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5788.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.35% to Rs 28917.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26445.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

