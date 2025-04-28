Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 615.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 948.21% to Rs 20.44 crore

Net profit of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) rose 615.75% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 948.21% to Rs 20.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 734.47% to Rs 46.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1044.05% to Rs 74.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

20.441.9574.026.4755.43-253.3361.98-54.2510.29-4.1447.780.0610.29-4.4247.57-1.3210.451.4646.485.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News