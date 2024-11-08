Gretex Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 92.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 147.39% to Rs 5.69 crore

Net profit of Gretex Corporate Services rose 92.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 147.39% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.692.30-0.53-15.650.430.710.080.630.480.25

