Gretex Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 92.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 147.39% to Rs 5.69 croreNet profit of Gretex Corporate Services rose 92.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 147.39% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.692.30 147 OPM %-0.53-15.65 -PBDT0.430.71 -39 PBT0.080.63 -87 NP0.480.25 92
