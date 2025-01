Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 40.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.24% to Rs 313.71 crore

Net profit of Grihum Housing Finance rose 40.63% to Rs 51.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 36.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.24% to Rs 313.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 263.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.313.71263.1063.9762.0575.0454.1468.8948.7951.7836.82

