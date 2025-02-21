Grindwell Norton gains after appointing Venugopal Shanbhag as MD

Grindwell Norton advanced 1.96% to Rs 1,555.15 after the company's board approved the appointment of Venugopal Shanbhag as managing director (MD) for a five-year term, effective from 1 April 2025.

The Venugopal will assume the role of managing director following the retirement of B. Santhanam, the companys current managing director, effective from close of business on 31 March 2025.

Venugopal Shanbhag joined Grindwell Norton Limited in 1991 and since then has worked in multiple functions and locations of Abrasives and Mobility businesses of Saint Gobain group in India. He had one year stint at Grinding Technology Centre at Saint-Gobain USA during 1995-96. He was on an expatriation assignment as Managing Director of Saint-Gobain Sekurit Thailand till August 2020 and Managing Director of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Limited till May 4, 2024.

Grindwell Norton's businesses include abrasives, ceramic materials businesses (silicon carbide and performance ceramics & refractories), performance plastics and ADFORS. The company's subsidiary, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials Bhutan, manufactures silicon carbide.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 9.3% to Rs 83.55 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 92.09 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales rose 5% YoY to Rs 679.87 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News