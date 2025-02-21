Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal shares rise

Metal shares rise

Image
Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index rising 339.79 points or 1.18% at 29183.45 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.63%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.84%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.81%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.8%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.32%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.21%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.21%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.12%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.57%).

On the other hand, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.13%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 303.26 or 0.66% at 46358.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 2.46 points or 0.02% at 14177.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 69.65 points or 0.3% at 22843.5.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Small, Midcaps gain; Sensex, Nifty drag; Auto, FMCG, Financials weigh; Metal up

Banks offering more green loans have better financial stability: IIM study

Religare Enterprises share price jumped 9% in trade on Feb 21: Here's why

Vedanta shares rise after getting shareholders & creditors nod for demerger

Railways asks X to remove stampede videos in 36 hrs, cites ethical concerns

The BSE Sensex index was down 231.77 points or 0.31% at 75504.19.

On BSE,2266 shares were trading in green, 869 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cipla receives USFDA nod for Nilotinib Capsules

Industrials stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks edge higher

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Slides 1.3%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 2.32%

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story