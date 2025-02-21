Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index rising 339.79 points or 1.18% at 29183.45 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.63%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.84%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.81%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.8%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.32%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.21%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.21%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.12%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.57%).

On the other hand, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.13%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 303.26 or 0.66% at 46358.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 2.46 points or 0.02% at 14177.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 69.65 points or 0.3% at 22843.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 231.77 points or 0.31% at 75504.19.

On BSE,2266 shares were trading in green, 869 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

