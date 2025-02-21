Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Industrials stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 76.79 points or 0.62% at 12505.47 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd (up 5.85%), Permanent Magnets Ltd (up 5.22%),TTK Healthcare Ltd (up 5.17%),Shilchar Technologies Ltd (up 5%),Indo Tech Transformers Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd (up 5%), Ador Welding Ltd (up 4.51%), KEI Industries Ltd (up 4.45%), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd (up 4.35%), and Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd (up 4.23%).

On the other hand, IFGL Refractories Ltd (down 3.35%), Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd (down 3.21%), and Action Construction Equipment Ltd (down 2.62%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 303.26 or 0.66% at 46358.2.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 2.46 points or 0.02% at 14177.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 69.65 points or 0.3% at 22843.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 231.77 points or 0.31% at 75504.19.

On BSE,2266 shares were trading in green, 869 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

