GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 3.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.52% to Rs 370.08 crore

Net profit of GRM Overseas rose 3.33% to Rs 18.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 370.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 320.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.370.08320.366.337.5425.0824.1324.3523.2718.0217.44

