Groarc Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:08 PM IST
Sales decline 95.34% to Rs 1.17 crore

Net Loss of Groarc Industries India reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 95.34% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.57% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.97% to Rs 40.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.1725.10 -95 40.6768.90 -41 OPM %-60.68-4.90 -0.120.32 - PBDT-0.71-1.20 41 0.380.37 3 PBT-0.72-1.22 41 0.310.29 7 NP-0.49-0.92 47 0.270.21 29

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

