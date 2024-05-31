Oswal Overseas standalone net profit declines 64.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.82% to Rs 37.79 crore

Net profit of Oswal Overseas declined 64.81% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 44.82% to Rs 37.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.64% to Rs 152.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 210.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

