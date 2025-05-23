Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grovy India standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Grovy India standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Sales decline 3.13% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net profit of Grovy India rose 400.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.00% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.03% to Rs 25.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.403.51 -3 25.4219.55 30 OPM %-2.350 -7.795.63 - PBDT0.240.08 200 2.461.39 77 PBT0.220.06 267 2.391.33 80 NP0.200.04 400 1.791.00 79

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

