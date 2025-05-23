Grovy India standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.13% to Rs 3.40 croreNet profit of Grovy India rose 400.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 79.00% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.03% to Rs 25.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
