Grovy India standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.13% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net profit of Grovy India rose 400.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.00% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.03% to Rs 25.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3.403.5125.4219.55-2.3507.795.630.240.082.461.390.220.062.391.330.200.041.791.00

