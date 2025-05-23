Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kashyap Tele-Medicines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Kashyap Tele-Medicines reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 0.190.19 0 OPM %-25.00-75.00 -0-15.79 - PBDT-0.01-0.03 67 0-0.03 100 PBT-0.01-0.03 67 0-0.03 100 NP-0.01-0.03 67 0-0.03 100

