Sidh Management Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Sidh Management Corporate Services reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 112.50% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 55.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.010.05 -80 0.040.09 -56 OPM %-700.00-720.00 --700.00-466.67 - PBDT-0.10-0.22 55 0.390.17 129 PBT-0.10-0.22 55 0.390.17 129 NP-0.10-0.22 55 0.340.16 113

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

