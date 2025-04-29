Trishakti Inds jumps on bagging Rs 2.5 crore contract

Trishakti Industries jumped 8.30% to Rs 139 after the company announced securing a contract from Tuaman Engineering.

As per the agreement, Trishakti Industries will deploy advanced earth-moving machinery valued at Rs 2.5 crore for the erection and commissioning of a steel plant. The execution is set to begin within two weeks and will run over a 12-month period.

Trishakti Industries is a leading infrastructure solutions provider in India, with a specialization in the rental and leasing of heavy earth-moving equipment.

The contract announcement comes just a day after the company posted its Q4 FY25 earnings on 28 April 2025. On a consolidated basis, net profit skyrocketed 519.05% YoY to Rs 1.30 crore, even as net sales declined 96.19% to Rs 2.05 crore in Q4 March 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Sequentially, the company reported a staggering 6400% jump in net profit and a 116% rise in net sales compared to Q3 December 2024.

Dhruv Jhanwar, chief executive officer of Trishakti Industries, stated, "Our outstanding Q4 FY25 results highlights the success of our strategic shift towards high margin heavy equipment hiring. Our Rs 488+ million CAPEX investments have significantly expanded our fleet of cranes, man-lifters and earth-moving equipment, better positioning us to serve India's growing infrastructure sector. With strong visibility on future contracts and 100% fleet utilization, we are confident of sustaining this momentum into FY26, aiming for consistent growth in Revenue, EBITDA and Shareholder value. Looking ahead, we are targeting a fresh CAPEX of Rs 1,000 million in FY26 to further expand our fleet, while driving sustained Revenue growth and Improved operating margins as we capitalize on the robust infrastructure demand."

