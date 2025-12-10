Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy commissions 6.6 MW wind capacity in Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy commissions 6.6 MW wind capacity in Gujarat

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) announced the commencement of commercial operations for a 6.6 MW wind capacity, part of the 100 MW hybrid (wind-solar) renewable energy project located in Bhuj, Gujarat.

The project forms part of Ayana Renewable Power Four, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power, which is wholly owned by ONGC NTPC Green, the joint venture between NGEL and ONGC. The 6.6 MW wind segment became commercially operational on 11 December 2025, marking another milestone in the phased commissioning of the 100 MW hybrid project.

With this addition, NGELs total commercial capacity has risen to 7,639.075 MW, while its total installed capacity now stands at 7,645.675 MW, further strengthening the companys growing renewable energy portfolio and supporting Indias clean energy objectives.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a renewable energy company that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 130.3% to Rs 87.59 crore on a 21.5% rise in revenue to Rs 612.29 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy shed 0.06% to Rs 90.82 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

