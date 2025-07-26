GRP consolidated net profit declines 59.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.94% to Rs 123.75 crore

Net profit of GRP declined 59.95% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.94% to Rs 123.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 126.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.123.75126.208.0210.127.4711.153.227.311.754.37

