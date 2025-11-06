GRSE gains as Q2 PAT soars 57% YoY to Rs 154 cr

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 1.14% to Rs 2585.60 after its standalone net profit surged 57.28% to Rs 153.78 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 97.77 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 45.48% YoY to Rs 1,677.38 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 60.39% to Rs 209.36 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 130.53 crore in Q2 FY25.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 225 crore in Q2FY26, registering a 56% year-on-year growth from Rs 144 crore reported in Q2FY25.

Total expenses increased 40.04% to Rs 1,536.71 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1,097.30 crore in Q2 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 677.86 crore (down 16.02%), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 93.50 crore (up 13.31% YoY), while sub-contracting charges were at Rs 343.69 crore (up 225.86% YoY) and finance costs stood at Rs 677.86 crore (down 16.02% YoY) during the period under review.

Cmde PR Hari, IN (Retd.), chairman & MD, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, said, I am happy that we have been able to sustain the growth momentum and the Q2 results have been very encouraging. With a strong order book, result oriented project execution strategy and clear order visibility, I am confident of equally strong financial performance in the second half of FY26 also. " On a half-year basis, GRSE posted a 48% year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 274 crore in H1FY26, compared with Rs 185 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 38% year-on-year to Rs 2,987 crore in H1FY26 from Rs 2,163 crore in H1FY25, supported by robust consumer demand and a continued shift towards premium brands.