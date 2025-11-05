Allied Blenders Q2 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 64 crore

Allied Blenders and Distillers' consolidated net profit stood jumped 35.21% to Rs 64.31 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 47.56 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased by 10.93% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 962.53 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax surged by 30.76% to Rs 83.86 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 64.13 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 130 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting a 23.6% increase compared to Rs 105 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin was 13.1% in Q2 FY26, compared to 12.1% in Q2 FY25.

The Prestige & Above (P&A) portfolio continued to deliver robust growth in Q2FY26, with total volumes rising 8.4% year-on-year to 9.0 million cases, compared with 8.3 million cases in the corresponding quarter last year. The growth was driven by sustained demand across regions and strong traction in core brands. Premiumization remained on an accelerated trajectory, with the P&A segments volume salience improving to 47.1% in Q2FY26, up from 46.2% in Q1FY26 and 39.7% a year ago. Value salience rose to 56.9%, against 55.8% in the previous quarter and 49.0% in Q2FY25. Building on its recognition as the worlds fastest-growing Millionaire Spirits Brand in CY2023 and CY2024, ICONiQ White continued its strong performance, gaining share among young, new legal-drinking-age consumers. The brand maintained momentum in domestic markets while expanding its international footprint.

Alok Gupta, Managing Director of ABD, stated, This quarter marks our 5th consecutive quarter of strong performance post listing with consistent improvement in premiumization of portfolio and margin enhancement. The PET bottle manufacturing unit which has been commissioned within stated timelines in Q2FY26, validates our project execution capabilities and is now EBITDA accretive. At the backdrop of strong H1FY26 performance and buoyant festive season in Q3FY26, we expect the profitable growth momentum to continue in H2FY26. We remain committed to enhancing offerings with comprehensive luxury portfolio to meet evolving consumer needs and deliver long term value to all our stakeholders.