Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allied Blenders Q2 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 64 crore

Allied Blenders Q2 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 64 crore

Image
Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Allied Blenders and Distillers' consolidated net profit stood jumped 35.21% to Rs 64.31 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 47.56 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased by 10.93% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 962.53 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax surged by 30.76% to Rs 83.86 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 64.13 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 130 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting a 23.6% increase compared to Rs 105 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin was 13.1% in Q2 FY26, compared to 12.1% in Q2 FY25.

The Prestige & Above (P&A) portfolio continued to deliver robust growth in Q2FY26, with total volumes rising 8.4% year-on-year to 9.0 million cases, compared with 8.3 million cases in the corresponding quarter last year. The growth was driven by sustained demand across regions and strong traction in core brands.

Premiumization remained on an accelerated trajectory, with the P&A segments volume salience improving to 47.1% in Q2FY26, up from 46.2% in Q1FY26 and 39.7% a year ago. Value salience rose to 56.9%, against 55.8% in the previous quarter and 49.0% in Q2FY25.

Building on its recognition as the worlds fastest-growing Millionaire Spirits Brand in CY2023 and CY2024, ICONiQ White continued its strong performance, gaining share among young, new legal-drinking-age consumers. The brand maintained momentum in domestic markets while expanding its international footprint.

Alok Gupta, Managing Director of ABD, stated, This quarter marks our 5th consecutive quarter of strong performance post listing with consistent improvement in premiumization of portfolio and margin enhancement. The PET bottle manufacturing unit which has been commissioned within stated timelines in Q2FY26, validates our project execution capabilities and is now EBITDA accretive.

At the backdrop of strong H1FY26 performance and buoyant festive season in Q3FY26, we expect the profitable growth momentum to continue in H2FY26. We remain committed to enhancing offerings with comprehensive luxury portfolio to meet evolving consumer needs and deliver long term value to all our stakeholders.

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is the largest domestic Spirits company in India, in terms of annual sales volumes. ABD has a presence in five main flavors, i.e., whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, and gin, with millionaire brands like Officers Choice Whisky, Officers Choice Blue Whisky, Sterling Reserve Premium Whiskies and ICONiQ White Whisky. Currently, its manufacturing network comprises 37 units, of which 9 are owned bottling units, 2 owned distilleries, and 26 non-owned manufacturing units.

Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers declined 2.76% to settle at Rs 672.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Allied Blenders gains as Q1 PAT skyrockets 399% YoY to Rs 56 crore

One 97 Communications records PAT of Rs 21 crore

India's social protection coverage surged from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025

Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 13.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit declines 1.36% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story