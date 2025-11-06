Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels sign new property in Bathinda, Punjab

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels is expanding its footprint in Punjab with the signing of a new 51 key Regenta Resort in Bathinda, a vibrant city known for its historic significance and growing industrial and agricultural prominence in the Malwa region.

The upcoming property, developed in partnership with Firdaus Hotels, will operate under a Management Agreement. This signing aligns with the group's strategy to strengthen its presence in key regional centres and deliver high-quality hospitality experiences in Tier-II cities with strong tourism and business potential.

