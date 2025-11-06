Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ministry of Commerce highlights India's growing trade engagement with Latin America

Ministry of Commerce highlights India's growing trade engagement with Latin America

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Ministry of Commerce & Industry noted that India has successfully concluded two key rounds of trade negotiations with partner countries in Latin America, underscoring the Government's commitment to expanding economic cooperation and deepening trade linkages with the region. The 9th Round of India-Peru Trade Agreement negotiations were held in Lima, Peru, from 3rd to 5th November 2025. The discussions witnessed substantive progress across key chapters of the proposed Agreement including Trade in Goods and Services, Rules of Origin, Technical Barriers to Trade, Customs Procedures, Dispute Settlement, and Critical Minerals.

Meanwhile, the 3rd Round of India-Chile Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations were held in Santiago, Chile, from 27th to 30th October 2025. Discussions covered a wide range of chapters including Trade in Goods and Services, Investment Promotion, Rules of Origin, Intellectual Property Rights, TBT/ SPS measures, Economic Cooperation and Critical Minerals. India's growing trade engagement with Peru and Chile reflects its strategic focus on building stronger partnerships with the Latin American region through mutually beneficial and comprehensive economic cooperation frameworks.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

