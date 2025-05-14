Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Honeywell Automation Q4 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 140 cr; declares dividend of Rs 105/sh

Honeywell Automation Q4 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 140 cr; declares dividend of Rs 105/sh

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Honeywell Automation India's standalone net profit declined 5.60% to Rs 139.90 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 148.20 crore in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operation jumped 17.22% YoY to Rs 1,114.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, profit before tax stood at to Rs 190.20 crore, down 3.59% from Rs 197.30 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 22.12% year on year (YoY) to Rs 970.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 600.90 crore (up 44.23% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 178.50 crore (up 35.74% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full year basis, the companys net profit jumped 4.42% to Rs 523.60 crore on 3.23% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,189.6 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended final dividend of Rs 105 for the financial Year ended on 31 March 2025, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general Meeting of the company.

Honeywell Automation India is engaged in providing integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions.

Shares of Honeywell Automation shed 0.66% to Rs 35,591 on the BSE.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

