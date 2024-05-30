Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jolly Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Jolly Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2024 quarter

May 30 2024
Sales decline 70.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Jolly Plastic Industries declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 70.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.20 -70 0.180.20 -10 OPM %-16.67-45.00 --100.00-90.00 - PBDT0.050.09 -44 0.010.01 0 PBT0.050.09 -44 0.010.01 0 NP0.050.07 -29 0.010.01 0

May 30 2024

