GSB Finance standalone net profit declines 65.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.74 croreNet profit of GSB Finance declined 65.33% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.740.37 100 OPM %78.38486.49 -PBDT0.551.68 -67 PBT0.551.68 -67 NP0.521.50 -65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News