GSB Finance standalone net profit declines 65.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of GSB Finance declined 65.33% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.740.3778.38486.490.551.680.551.680.521.50

