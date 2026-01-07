GSFC commissions sulphuric acid plant at Vadodara

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) announced that it has commissioned a sulphuric acid manufacturing plant at its Fertilizernagar unit in Vadodara. Commercial production at the plant has commenced.

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals is engaged in the production of fertilizers and chemicals.

The companys consolidated net profit advanced 8.67% to Rs 324.07 crore on a 20.96% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,187.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals rose 0.16% to Rs 182.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News