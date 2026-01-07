Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GSFC commissions sulphuric acid plant at Vadodara

GSFC commissions sulphuric acid plant at Vadodara

Image
Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) announced that it has commissioned a sulphuric acid manufacturing plant at its Fertilizernagar unit in Vadodara. Commercial production at the plant has commenced.

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals is engaged in the production of fertilizers and chemicals.

The companys consolidated net profit advanced 8.67% to Rs 324.07 crore on a 20.96% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,187.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals rose 0.16% to Rs 182.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rollatainers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sensex drops 255 pts; auto shares slides

Dev IT gains on strategic alliance With XDuce

Welspun Corp secures export order; order book rises to Rs 23,460 crore

BSE SME Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre begins its market journey with a steady heartbeat

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story