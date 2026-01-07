Sensex drops 255 pts; auto shares slides

The Nifty traded below 26,150 mark. Auto shares declined after advancing in the past six consecutive trading sessions.
At 12:29 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 254.63 points or 0.29% to 84,809.60. The Nifty 50 index fell 77.70 points or 0.30% to 26,101.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.17% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.08%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,928 shares rose and 2,044 shares fell. A total of 184 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.02% to 10.02. The Nifty 27 January 2026 futures were trading at 26,235, at a premium of 134 points as compared with the spot at 26,101.
The Nifty option chain for the 27 January 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 55.8 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 60.5 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index slipped 0.67% to 28,729.30. The index rallied 4.81% in the past six trading session.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 2.26%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.45%), Tube Investments of India (down 1.17%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.93%), Exide Industries (down 0.91%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.87%), Bosch (down 0.85%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.53%), Uno Minda (down 0.36%) and TVS Motor Company (down 0.35%) declined.
On the other hand, Bajaj Auto (up 0.83%), Eicher Motors (up 0.38%) and Bharat Forge (up 0.25%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Dev Information Technology (IT) shed 0.17%. The company announced strategic alliance with XDuce to accelerate growth in North America.
Welspun Corp rose 0.29%. The company announced that it has secured a new export order for the supply of large-diameter coated line pipes for projects in the Americas.
