Rollatainers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Simandhar Impex Ltd, NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd, DSJ Keep Learning Ltd and AGI Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 January 2026.

Rollatainers Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1.8 at 07-Jan-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 19.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Simandhar Impex Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 47.68. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7620 shares in the past one month. NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd surged 17.88% to Rs 37.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9441 shares in the past one month. DSJ Keep Learning Ltd jumped 14.46% to Rs 2.77. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27701 shares in the past one month.