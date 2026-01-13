Q3 results: Tata Elxsi, Bank of Maharashtra, ICICI Prudential on Jan 13

Tata Elxsi, Bank of Maharashtra, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Just Dial are among the major companies scheduled to announce their Q3FY26 earnings on Tuesday.

More than 20 firms are reporting today including ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Oriental Hotels, Citi Port Financial Services, Mangalam Global Enterprise, Ind Bank Housing and Ind Bank Housing.

TCS Q3 results

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest information technology services firm, beat revenue growth estimates for the third quarter of fiscal 2025-26 as demand from banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), North America and AI-related projects sustained growth momentum. For the October-December quarter, TCS reported a 13.9 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit at ₹10,657 crore, down from ₹12,380 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit also fell, weighed down by restructuring costs, one-time charges linked to changes in labour codes and a ₹1,010-crore provision for a legal claim. Revenue grew 4.9 per cent to ₹67,087 crore, with a 2 per cent sequential increase, topping analyst forecasts on the top line. The company also declared a dividend of ₹57 per equity share for the quarter

Revenue grew 4.9 per cent in reported terms to ₹67,087 crore in Q3FY26. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 2 per cent.

HCLTech Q3 results

HCLTech reported an 11.1 per cent decline in third-quarter profit, impacted by a one-time effect from the new labour codes implemented by the government in November. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the company posted a net profit of ₹4,076 crore. Its revenue for Q3FY26 rose 13.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹33,872 crore, driven by the financial services and manufacturing verticals, which grew 8.1 per cent and 1.8 per cent, respectively, on a constant currency basis. Sequentially, revenue grew 6 per cent.

Market overview for January 13

Indian equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, are set for a positive opening on Tuesday, supported by remarks from US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor that New Delhi and Washington will hold trade talks today and by strong global market cues. At around 8:28 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading higher by 38 points at 25,918, signaling a firm start for the domestic market.

Asian markets were trading in the green as investors looked past geopolitical tensions in Iran and Venezuela, as well as the criminal investigation into US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones both closed at fresh record highs overnight, with the S&P 500 up 0.16 per cent, the Dow gaining 0.17 per cent and the Nasdaq climbing 0.26 per cent.

List of firms releasing Q3 results on January 13

5paisa Capital Ltd

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd

Artson Ltd

Citi Port Financial Services Ltd

Futuristic Securities Ltd

Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd

Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

Ind Bank Housing Ltd

Indo Thai Securities Ltd

Infomedia Press Ltd

Intense Technologies Ltd

Just Dial Ltd

Bank of Maharashtra

Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd

Mishka Exim Ltd

Navkar Corporation Ltd

Oriental Hotels Ltd

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

Sigma Solve Ltd

Tata Elxsi Ltd

Tokyo Plast International Ltd