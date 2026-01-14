Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 04:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Infosys Q3 result: Net profit falls 2% to ₹6,654 crore; revenue up 8.9%

Infosys Q3 result: Net profit falls 2% to ₹6,654 crore; revenue up 8.9%

Infosys Q3 result: Net profit falls 2% to ₹6,654 crore; revenue up 8.9%

Infosys office

Photo: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys on Wednesday reported a 2.2 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹6,654 crore for the December quarter. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,806 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 

More From This Section

HDFC AMC

HDFC AMC Q3FY26 results: Net profit jumps 20% to ₹769 cr, revenue up 15%

Groww

Groww Q3FY26 result: Net profit falls 28% to ₹547 cr, revenue up 25%

Union Bank

Union Bank of India Q3 results: Net profit rises 9% to ₹5,017 cr, NPAs ease

branded residence, housing, real estate

Puravankara Q3 pre-sales at Rs 1,414 crore; adds 12.76 mn sq ft in 9M FY26

stock market, BSE

Q3 result: Infosys, HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC among 25 firms on Jan 14

Topics : Infosys Q3 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q3 ResultsHDFC AMC Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayBMC Elections 2026 DetailsUS Visa NewsBank Holiday TodayIMD Cold Wave Read WarningBMC Election 2026