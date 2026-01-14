Infosys Q3 result: Net profit falls 2% to ₹6,654 crore; revenue up 8.9%
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Infosys on Wednesday reported a 2.2 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹6,654 crore for the December quarter. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,806 crore in the same quarter last year.
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 4:19 PM IST