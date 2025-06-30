Nifty July futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX rallied 3.20% to 12.79.

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,615, a premium of 97.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,517.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 120.75 points or 0.47% to 25,517.05.

State Bank of India, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

