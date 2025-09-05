Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST reforms to lower input costs benefitting manufacturing sector says PM

GST reforms to lower input costs benefitting manufacturing sector says PM

Image
Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored the transformative impact of the latest GST reforms on Indias manufacturing sector. The #NextGenGST initiative introduces simplified tax slabs, streamlined digital compliance, and cost efficiencies that are set to significantly boost domestic production and competitiveness. It is a game-changer for manufacturers. Lower input costs with simplified slabs of 5% & 18%, faster digital compliance and rising demand will give a big boost to Made in India products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Astral's board nod to acquire remaining 5% stake in Seal IT

Transworld Shipping Lines rallies as vessel SSL Sabarimalai cleared to sail

Biocon's Bengaluru facility receives five observations from USFDA

Glenmark Pharma initiates Phase 3 clinical trial for Envafolimab

Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Rally as Weak Jobs Data Fuels Fed Rate Cut Hopes

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story