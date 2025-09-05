Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharma initiates Phase 3 clinical trial for Envafolimab

Glenmark Pharma initiates Phase 3 clinical trial for Envafolimab

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced the initiation of a multi-country (ex-China) Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Envafolimab, a novel subcutaneous PD-L1 inhibitor, in patients with resectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) in the neoadjuvant/adjuvant setting. The Company has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to begin patient enrollment and dosing in the country.

In parallel, Glenmark has submitted a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in Russia and is preparing to open additional clinical trial sites in Brazil and Mexico, further expanding the global footprint of this pivotal study.

The randomized, multi-center, Phase 3 trial will assess the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, and immunogenicity of Envafolimab in patients with resectable Stage IIIA and IIIB (N2) NSCLC, while a parallel Phase 3 study of Envafolimab sponsored by 3D Medicines Inc., was initiated in December 2023 and is actively recruiting in China.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

