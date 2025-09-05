Astral's board nod to acquire remaining 5% stake in Seal IT

Astral said that its board has approved to acquire remaining 5% equity stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Seal IT Services UK (Seal IT) for total consideration of GBP 4,00,000 (approximately Rs 4.75 crore).By acquiring the balance 5% stake, the company has increased its holding in Seal IT from 95% to 100%, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.
Seal IT is a subsidiary of the company, involved in the business of the manufacturing of adhesive and sealants. Its turnover was GBP 33.44 million in FY25.
The acquisition of its entire stake is likely result in operational efficiency and fast decision making process. The transaction is expected to be completed on or before 30 September 2025.
Astral is a leading building materials company, with a diversified presence across essential construction and infrastructure product categories.
The company reported a 32.64% year-on-year drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 81.10 crore for the quarter ended June 2025. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,361.2 crore, down 1.62% as against Rs 1,383.6 crore in the same quarter last year.
The counter rose 0.64% to Rs 1,432.35 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app