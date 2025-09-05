Biocon's Bengaluru facility receives five observations from USFDA

Biocon announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed a routine current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) inspection at its biologics drug substance facility located at the Biocon Campus in Bengaluru, India.The inspection took place over nine days, from August 26 to September 3, 2025. It covered several critical areas including drug substance manufacturing units, analytical quality control (QC) laboratories, microbiology laboratories, and warehouses.
At the conclusion of the inspection, the U.S. FDA issued a Form 483 citing five procedural observations. According to Biocon, these observations are not related to data integrity, systemic non-compliance, or quality oversight issues.
Biocon Biologics has stated that it will submit a comprehensive Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) plan within the stipulated timeframe and expressed confidence in addressing all observations promptly and effectively.
Importantly, the company confirmed it does not anticipate any impact on the supply of its commercial products.
Biocon Biologics remains committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and compliance, the company said in a statement, adding that it continues to work collaboratively with global regulatory agencies to ensure the safety, efficacy, and reliability of its products.
Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.
In its latest financial results, Biocon reported a 95.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.40 crore despite a 15.8% jump in net sales to Rs 3,910.10 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25.
Shares of Biocon rose 1.68% to Rs 362.90 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app