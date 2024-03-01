Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST Revenue Soars 12.5% On Year In February 2024

GST Revenue Soars 12.5% On Year In February 2024

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected for February 2024 is Rs 1,68,337 crore, marking a robust 12.5% increase compared to that in the same month in 2023. This growth was driven by a 13.9% rise in GST from domestic transactions and 8.5% increase in GST from import of goods. GST revenue net of refunds for February 2024 is Rs 1.51 lakh crore which is a growth of 13.6% over that for the same period last year. Strong Consistent Performance in FY 2023-24: As of February 2024, the total gross GST collection for the current fiscal year stands at Rs 18.40 lakh crore, which is 11.7% higher than the collection for the same period in FY 2022-23. The average monthly gross collection for FY 2023-24 is Rs 1.67 lakh crore, exceeding the Rs 1.5 lakh crore collected in the previous year's corresponding period. GST revenue net of refunds as of February 2024 for the current fiscal year is Rs 16.36 lakh crore which is a growth of 13.0% over that for the same period last year. Overall, the GST revenue figures demonstrate continued growth momentum and positive performance.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

