Union Cabinet approves establishment of three semiconductor units

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi approved the establishment of three semiconductor units under Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystems in India. All three units will start construction within next 100 days. The Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem in India was notified on 21.12.2021 with a total outlay of Rs. 76,000 crore. In June, 2023, the Union Cabinet had approved the proposal of Micron for setting up a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat. Construction of this unit is progressing at a rapid pace and a robust semiconductor ecosystem is emerging near the unit. The approved three semiconductor units are: Semiconductor Fab with 50,000 wfsm capacity, Semiconductor ATMP unit in Assam and Semiconductor ATMP unit for specialized chip

