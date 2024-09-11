Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd Spurts 2.81%

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
GTL Infrastructure Ltd has lost 6.23% over last one month compared to 2.52% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.86% rise in the SENSEX

GTL Infrastructure Ltd gained 2.81% today to trade at Rs 2.56. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.76% to quote at 3229.73. The index is up 2.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd increased 2.12% and Vodafone Idea Ltd added 1.11% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 59.77 % over last one year compared to the 21.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd has lost 6.23% over last one month compared to 2.52% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.86% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 30.09 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 321.53 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4.35 on 08 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0.87 on 26 Oct 2023.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

