GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 193.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net Loss of GTL Infrastructure reported to Rs 193.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 214.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 356.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 336.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.356.49336.3831.8019.39-133.20-154.16-193.47-214.05-193.47-214.05

