SAB Industries standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 202.76% to Rs 13.17 crore

Net profit of SAB Industries rose 140.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 202.76% to Rs 13.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.174.355.39-6.900.500.180.430.150.360.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp