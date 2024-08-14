Sarthak Industries standalone net profit rises 1150.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.31% to Rs 7.62 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Industries rose 1150.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.31% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.627.80-3.41-6.920.430.150.340.030.250.02

